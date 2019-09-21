Ghaziabad: 60 units of 'bird-flat' set up to provide safe habitat to small birds

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 21 (ANI): In a unique attempt to provide a safe habitat to smaller birds, Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) on Friday set up a 60 units 'bird-flat' at the official residence of its vice-chairperson in the city.



According to officials, the multi-storeyed 'bird flat' has been built on an iron pole and is protected by an umbrella-shaped cover. It has small houses for birds.

Kanchan Verma, the GDA vice-chairperson, told media that it also aimed to increase the closeness of people living in apartments with nature.

"Our aim to build the 'bird-flat' is to increase the closeness of people living in apartments with nature. Cost of the structure is around Rs 2 lakh. We will request private builders to build at least one such structure in their buildings," Verma said.

"The first structure is constructed in the garden which has a water resource for birds. I have been given the responsibility of feeding the birds. We have set up an iron pole to protect birds from cats and dogs," she said.

The authority vice chairperson said that this is a pilot project and soon more new structures will come up at other GDA housing schemes. (ANI)

