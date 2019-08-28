Ghaziabad: 2 criminals arrested during encounter

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): Two criminals were arrested by Uttar Pradesh Police following an encounter at Vijay Nagar area in Ghaziabad on Tuesday.

One of the arrested criminals was carrying a bounty of Rs. 25,000 over his head.



The duo has been identified as Gaurav and Kuldeep. The police has also recovered illegal arms from their possession.

The incident took place when the police was trying to intercept the duo on a bike on the basis of suspicion. However, the criminals fired at the police party which led to an encounter. (ANI)

