Ghaziabad: 3 criminals arrested in two different encounters

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 7 (ANI): Three criminals were arrested following two different encounters here on Saturday, police said.

Circle Officer (CO), Sadar, Anshu Jain said police nabbed a criminal carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 on his arrest following an encounter in Masuri police station limits here.



The arrested criminal has been identified as Rashid, a resident of Bulandshahr. He was involved in several incidents of robbery, Jain said.

In another encounter, police arrested two criminals from Shakti Khand area of Indirapuram. Sub-Inspector RP Singh got injured in the encounter.

The accused have been identified as Jitendra and Manish, who were involved in more than a dozen cases of robbery, police said.

Police have seized two pistols from their possession. (ANI)

