Ghaziabad: Farmers organise 'Mahapanchayat' to put forward demands

By Gaurav Arora

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 2 (ANI): Farmers held a 'Mahapanchayat' at UP Gate on Wednesday under the banner of Bhartiya Kisan Union to put forward their various demands. A large number of farmers arrived here to participate in the event.

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait reached UP Gate to participate in the 'mahapanchayat'. District administration and police were present at the spot to control the law and order situation.Speaking to ANI, Rakesh Tikait of Bharatiya Kisan Union said, "Some of our demands are still incomplete. There are many serious problems facing the farmers of the country. For example, the government is now going to procure apples from China and milk from New Zealand."Tikait further listed other contentious issues for farmers such as Seed Bill which is going to be tabled in the Parliament by the government, loan waivers and Minimum Support Price.Farmers also organised the event to mark Kisan Kranti March's one year anniversary which saw angry protests from farmers with police not allowing the protesters to enter Delhi."Last year, there was an incident which was wrong. Now, every year farmers will keep coming to UP Gate and will voice their issues. We have named this place as 'Kisan Kranti Gate'," he added. (ANI)