Ghaziabad: First flight from the Hindon airport to depart on Oct 11

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 9 (ANI): After an eight-month-long wait, the Hindon airport here is ready for the first flight on October 11.

The first flight from Hindon will be from the Heritage Aviation company, said District Collector Ajay Shankar Pandey on Wednesday.

"We have made all arrangements for the security of the Hindon Airport, 55 policemen who have received special training will be deployed at the airport to ensuring that there is no inconvenience to the passengers on the first flight from the airport on October 11," Pandey told reporters here.

"Because the area of the area falls under the Sahibabad police station area the Sahibabad police too will do their bit in ensuring safety and security," Pandey said.The CEO of Heritage Aviation Private Ltd, Rohit Mathur said that after the first flight to Pithoragarh the company plans to launch flights for Dehradun, Hubli, Shimla and other popular tourist destinations."A 9-seater aircraft of our company will take the first flight for Pithoragarh from the Hindon airport on October 11, the price has for one seat in the aircraft has been kept at Rs 2.5 thousand by us. After this we are planning to launch flights for Dehradun, Hubli, Shimla, Faizabad, Gulbarga, Nasik and Coonoor among other popular destinations," Mathur said.The Hindon airport had been inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 8, since then there had been many assumptions about the first flight from it.The starting of flight service from Hindon will greatly reduce the burden on the New Delhi airport and will also enable passengers from the western Uttar Pradesh region to save time.The Circle Officer (CO) Sahibabad, Rakesh Mishra assured that the administration has made all security arrangements for the big day. (ANI)