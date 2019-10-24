Ghaziabad: Police busts gang involved in four-wheeler theft, 4 held

  1. Sify.com
Last Updated: Thu, Oct 24, 2019 15:09 hrs

Loni Police with the members of four-wheeler theft gang in Ghaziabad. Photo/ANI

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 24 (ANI): The police on Wednesday arrested 4-members of a four-wheeler theft gang from Ghaziabad's Loni town and recovered eleven cars from them.
Raj Kumar Pandey Circle Officer (CO) told ANI, "During the routine checkup, the Loni police team stopped a car without the number plate at Banthla flyover. We detained and interrogated the occupants who confessed that the car was stolen and they have a gang which operates in Delhi-NCR".


On the leads of the arrested accused the police were also able to recover many more stolen vehicles.
"The accused said that they have hidden some cars near Nithora Road. When our team reached there, they caught two more accused and recovered ten more stolen cars," the police official added.
The accused have been identified as Rounak alias Yusuf, Jamshed, Taj Mohammad Mohammad Yakub and Sonu.
Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

