Ghaziabad: Two shot dead at family function in Indirapuram

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Dec 1 (ANI): Two people were shot dead after an altercation during a family wedding function in Indirapuram here on Saturday, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Anand and Vikram.

The accused is absconding.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Sudhir Singh said, "The incident took place during the Mehandi ceremony in Ambrosia Palace here. As per the video footage, three men went outside and started arguing. Following this, the accused took out a weapon and shot the other two men. The accused managed to escape after the incident."



"The bodies have been sent for post mortem examination and further details will be revealed after that," the SSP said. (ANI)

