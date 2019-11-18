Ghaziabad: UP Chief Secretary suspends erring municipality officials

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 18 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary RK Tiwari on Monday paid a surprise visit to the municipal corporation office here and suspended a few erring officials.

During his visit, Tiwari inspected the municipality office and its surrounding localities.

"My visit was not planned here. Today, I have inspected the municipal corporation and its surrounding areas. I lot of improvement can be done. Garbage was piled up behind the municipal corporation office only. It should not be there. I have given strict orders to the municipality for the same. We have taken actions against a few officials. Some of them have been suspended," Tiwari told media here.



Tiwari further said that he or some other official from his office would inspect the area again after one month. (ANI)