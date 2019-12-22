Ghaziabad Police releases photographs of those involved in violent protest against CAA in Loni

Loni (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Dec 22 (ANI): Ghaziabad police has released photographs of some people who were found allegedly involved in a violent protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in district's Loni area on Friday.

The police also appealed to people for information on the violent protesters and said that the identity of the informants will be kept secret.



More than 3500 people have been booked in Ghaziabad for taking part in the protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Police had said around 300 of those booked have been identified with the help of footage of CCTV cameras, information provided by the locals and videos. (ANI)

