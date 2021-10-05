Ghaziabad so far reports 368 cases of Dengue, Malaria

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 6 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad on Tuesday recorded a total of 368 cases of Dengue and Malaria with 68 active patients, informed Rakesh Kumar Gupta, District Surveillance Officer of Dengue and Malaria.



According to Gupta, 65 patients have been admitted to government hospitals and three patients are in private hospitals.

"Till now, no casualty has been reported as no patient is in a very serious condition," said Gupta.

"The entire health department is working round the clock to curb down the spread of the disease. We are following the steps taken in the COVID-19 module and fogging those places where the cases are found," he added.

Gupta further said that the department has taken up the awareness programmes for the people and have been regularly doing the door to door inspections in the district.

Urging the people to remain cautious, the health department asked the people to cooperate with the measures undertaken by the department to control Dengue and other related diseases. (ANI)

