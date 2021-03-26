GHMC flags off 300 Swacch Auto Tipper Vehicles

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 26 (ANI): Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Thursday flagged off 300 Swacch Auto Tipper Vehicles in Hyderabad for waste collection.



Telangana Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister K Tarakarama Rao launched the vehicles.

"Adding to the already existing 2,500 Swacch Autos that were distributed back in 2015, another 650 Swacch Autos are being distributed now. Minister KTR has flagged off 300 Swacch Autos while the rest 350 Swacch Autos will be distributed in the next two days," said Gadwal Vijayalakshmi, GHMC Mayor.

"In order to achieve the goal of Swacch Hyderabad, back in 2015 we have distributed 2,500 Swacch Autos for picking up waste across the city. Adding to that, we have now distributed another 650 Swacch Autos across 30 areas in the city," she added.

Further speaking, Vijayalakshmi said that these auto are more advanced than the previous ones and the newly designed Swacch Autos are covered with metal doors on the top and sides. These new autos have a separate box attached to the vehicle for domestic hazardous waste.

"Previously, every vehicle used to puck up 850 kilograms of waster per day, but now the limit has been extended to 1.5 tonnes of waste per day per auto," Vijayalaxmi informed.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has funded 90 per cent of the amount for the Swacch Autos while the rest 10 per cent is put by the beneficiaries. (ANI)

