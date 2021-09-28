GI tag for Rajasthan's Sojat Mehendi to increase its popularity

Mehendi is in huge demand in the Gulf nations. It also has a big market in Mexico and Africa for tattooing. So more possibilities can be explored by the industries department for its export, said Rajasthan's Department of Science and Technology Secretary Mugdha Sinha, adding "This tag means a lot for the holistic socio-economic development of Pali. Farmers, small traders and women have a chance to earn more with the production of Sojat Mehendi as its demand is sure to rise in the coming days."

Once a product gets a GI tag, no person or company can sell a similar item under that name. This tag is valid for 10 years following which it can be renewed.

Sojat industries are reeling under a slowdown since the last many years and this one initiative can give a major thrust to the dying segment. The packaging industry too can get a boost, Made in India slogan can be realised and women can benefit a lot at the same time. Also farmers and small traders can benefit by growing and selling it respectively, she added.

Speaking on the challenges they faced to get this tag, she said, "It was a herculean task taking local people together as a community. Later, we had to take out gazette proving that this mehendi is a product of Pali and then only we could proceed. It took around two years to take it forward."

When asked how the idea came up to get the GI tag for Sojat Mehendi, Sinha said, "During my tenure with the industries department, I travelled to different industrial areas in the state and was stunned to see Pali industries dying while Sojat Mehendi was being sold on every handcart. It was then that I decided to take the task forward."

"I am now happy that Sojat quality has been standardised with this tag, its mark with two leaves has been approved and Sojat Vyapari Sangh is happy to manufacture it."

Next, we want more research students to write on it, about its medicinal properties, about its herbal nature and as a beauty product too, Sinha said.

Mehndi Vyapar Sangh Samiti, Sojat, Rajasthan, and the state's Department of Science and Technology have officially become the registered proprietor of this GI tag.

Sojat Mehendi, originating from mehendi leaves grown in Sojat, is naturally cultivated using rainwater.

The other products of the state to get the GI tag are Bagru Hand Block Printing, Blue Pottery of Jaipur, Kathputlis of Rajasthan, Kota Doria, Sanganeri Hand Block Printing.

--IANS

arc/bg