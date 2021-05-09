Gifts for mom!

Pipa Bella by Nykaa Fashion A special Mother's Day collection which makes for a perfect expression of gratitude for the most extraordinary relationship of your life. Featuring quintessential pieces that reflect Pipa Bella's bold, chic, and relatable accessories to transform an entire look. The jewellery will appeal to a woman who takes joy in every role she plays. The designs are meaningful yet quirky, with options of personalisation. One of the most endearing parts of this collection is matching jewellery for mothers and daughters. With charms like Sporty and Foodie that reflect distinct personality types, these gift sets are a combination of necklaces, bracelets and rings in silver and gold plating. Also featured are significant charms with an adorable take on mommy nicknames-- 'Mama Bear', 'Mama', 'Ma', 'Queen Bee' and 'Mom #1', and more.

Availability : Nykaa Fashion (website/ app)

Love in a Bottle-- Personalised Fragrances from Naso Profumi

Moms are hard to shop for, so if you've spent the last week adding stuff to your cart without making a final purchase, we don't blame you. Naso Profumi, the green perfumery niche fragrance label by Astha Suri presents Mogra for Mom-- a collection of two unique fragrances, something nostalgic yet so mysterious... just like her! Each of the fragrances from Naso Profumi has been distilled with essences full of healing benefits.

To personalise the fragrances, Naso Profumi has tied up with Bombay Lettering-- a company specializing in calligraphy, to bring back the love, joy and appreciation of hand rendered personalised scripts. Each bottle of the fragrance will be engraved personally with the name, making the whole gifting experience special and joyful.

Engraving is exclusive to the website: www.nasoprofumi.com :

Availability : Perfumes without engraving can be shopped at https://www.nasoprofumi.com/pages/our-stockists-1

Immunity Boosting Hampers from Nourish Organics

This Mother's Day Nourish Organics has curated a special immunity boosting gift hamper with a range of their signature immunity boosting products. The specially curated gift hamper is a bundle of joy for her immune system -- a combination of health benefits, flavour and the much needed protection she needs. Power up her defences with our limited edition of 'Immunity Booster Hampers', containing Chia Turmeric Cookies, Ginger Oat Cookies and Amla Bars. These products will definitely make your mother want to boost her immunity everyday!

Availability : To Book your hamper visit https://www.nourishorganics.in

Celebrate Mother's Day In The Comfort Of Your Home with JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar



Pamper the most wonderful and important person in your life this Mother's Day with an indulgent menu, luxury hamper and sweet treat boxes curated by JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar ready for order and delivery through "Marriott on Wheels" food delivery service. These elaborately crafted delights are sure to be the highlight of a marvellous celebration.

Reserve your order at 022 6882 8656 / +919930512587 or Whatsapp on +919136981955

En Vogue Accessories for the Fashion Savvy Mum From Mondano by Nykaa Fashion

For the mum who has her own fashion personality, Mother's Day is the perfect opportunity to spoil her with a collection of accessories that compliment her unique style. Think a high-waist, broad belt that uplifts her work-from-home look or a dainty, pearl encrusted barrette to go with her date night at home outfit or a pair of stylish hoops that makes a worthy partner to any crisp white shirt. Mondano pieces are perfect for the new-age mum.

Availability: Nykaa Fashion (website/ app). www.nykaafashion.com

