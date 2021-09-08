'Gilli-danda' turns violent in UP, 1 dead

Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh), Sep 8 (IANS) What began as the children's game took a violent turn and left dead one adult and four injured.

The incident took place in the Shahpur Dasar village under Asmoli police circle in Sambhal on Monday evening.

Two groups of children, playing 'gilli-danda', entered into a dispute over the game which turned violent when their families -- both political rivals -- got involved in the matter.