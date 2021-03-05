Giriraj gets Covid jab, says spreading rumours 'unfortunate'

After receiving the 'Covidshield', the Minister praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Indian scientists, while coming down heavily upon the Opposition.

Begusarai (Bihar), March 5 (IANS) Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Friday received his first dose of Covid-19 vaccine at the Sadar Hospital in Begusarai.

"Thanks to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Health Minister Mangal Pandey... Corona recovery rate in Bihar is 98.22 per cent while there are nine districts with zero number of infectants," he said.

He said that under the Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India), scientists have developed the vaccine. "WHO (World Health Organization) is complimenting. Today, India is offering vaccines to many countries".

He described the propaganda carried out by the opponents against the vaccine as unfortunate.

