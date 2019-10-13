Giriraj Singh denies giving nod to short film on him

New Delhi [India], Oct 13 (ANI): Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Sunday denied giving any permission to 'Haan Mai Giriraj Hoon', a short film which features him on its poster.

"The person who has created this poster has not contacted me, neither taken my permission and nor I am interested in anything like this. That is why I request not to create such posters," Singh tweeted.



According to the poster, the short film is by Dinkar's Film Productions. It has been produced by Dinkar Bhardwaj and directed by Raghubeer Singh. (ANI)