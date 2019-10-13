Giriraj Singh distances himself from movie based on him

Earlier, Dinkar Film Productions released the poster of the film named after union minister Giriraj Singh on social media. The name of the film is - "Har Gareeb, Zarooratmand ki awaz hoon, haan main Giriraj hoon" (I am the voice of every poor and needy, yes I am Giriraj).

There are three larger than life size photos of Singh on the poster, where the union minister of Animal Husbandry is seen with a mark of 'tilak' on his forehead.

Giriraj Singh has been projected as the messiah of every poor and needy in this film. However, roles haven't been assigned so far and the plot is yet to be finalised. But with Giriraj Singh himself urging the filmmakers to desist from making such posters on him, the future of this film remains uncertain.

Singh is the Member of Parliament from the Begusarai parliamentary constituency in the 17th Lok Sabha. This time he defeated Kanhaiya Kumar of the JNU fame from there.