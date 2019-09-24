Giriraj Singh hints at retirement from politics

Singh, who always remains in the headlines for his statements, while speaking to journalists here said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi's second innings is also the last innings of my political career. I did not enter politics to acquire positions of power. I entered politics to fulfil the dream of integration of Kashmir pursuing which Syama Prasad Mukherjee had sacrificed his life. Modi has achieved that."

The firebrand BJP leader said, "It was my motive to remove Articles 370 and 35A from Jammu and Kashmir. The Modi government has fulfilled this objective by scrapping the special status at the beginning of his second term."

The current government will fulfil all the expectations of our workers. So now I see my political innings nearing its end, he added.