Giriraj Singh should apologise to people of Bihar for not working for them despite being Central minister: JDU

Patna (Bihar) [India], Oct 6 (ANI): Union Minister Giriraj Singh should apologise to the people of Bihar for not working for them ever despite being a Central minister, Janta Dal-U (JDU) spokesperson Sanjay Singh said on Sunday.

In a tweet, Singh said: "Girirajji, if you are so fond of apologising, then you should do that to the people of Bihar for not doing anything for them ever despite being a Central minister. Your image is that of a leader who only originates controversial comments."



The JDU spokesperson was reacting to Singh's apology on behalf of Bihar NDA to the people of the state where Durga Puja could not be organised due to floods.

In another tweet, Sanjay Singh said: "Girirajji you are a Minister of Animal Husbandry and you should worry more about animals than humans. You did not come out to enquire about the conditions of human beings, at least you should have enquired about animals. When will you understand your responsibility?"

Earlier in the day, Giriraj Singh had tweeted: "Durga Puja Mela has begun from today. I apologise on behalf of the Bihar NDA to all those 'Sanatan' who were not able to organise Puja Pandals and fairs due to flood in their areas in the state." (ANI)