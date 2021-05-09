Girish Chodankar should stop acting sadistically: BJP

Panjim (Goa) [India], May 9 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Goa on Sunday hit out at Congress leader Girish Chodankar for demanding the resignation of state health minister Vishwajit Rane, saying that he should stop acting sadistically.



"Chodankar should stop acting sadist by releasing the media statement against the government when the country is reeling under the pandemic... Seeking resignation of Health Minister Vishwajit Rane alleging failure of the health system is a 'sadist' move," a statement by Sandesh C Sadhale, Convener of the BJP Media Cell said.

"The Congress has completely lost its ground in the state. The results of elections have shown that it is buried deep down the earth by the voters. The Congress party can never see a victory again in Goa," he added.

He further said that the BJP-led government has put up health infrastructure in record time and no one expected the pandemic of this magnitude to strike the state.

"Right from supplies of Oxygen to creating additional bed capacity, the team of government led by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and the health minister have been working round-the-clock. While Chodankar is sleeping peacefully at his home, the government machinery is working to save lives," he added.

He further said that the Congress leaders could be demoralizing for frontline workers and covid warriors, and he should know that such statements makes him look like a clown, than a real leader.

Goa on Sunday reported 3,751 new COVID-19 cases, 3,025 recoveries and 55 deaths. The total cases now stand at 1,16,213, including 82,214 recoveries, 1,612 deaths and 32,387 active cases.

A state-level curfew has been imposed till May 24. Essential services are allowed, while grocery stores are allowed to remain open from 7 am to 1 pm. (ANI)

