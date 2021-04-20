Girl attacked by stray dogs in UP district

Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh), April 20 (IANS) A seven-year-old girl was attacked by a pack of stray dogs while she was returning home from the market.

The incident, which was caught on camera, took place in Kela Nagar under Quarsi police circle on Monday.

The girl, Reshma, can be seen returning home when she is attacked by about four to five dogs. The girl screams when she is attacked and suddenly more dogs appear on the scene to maul her.