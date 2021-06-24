Girl beats sister to death in Bihar's Begusarai

The police have arrested the accused, Preeti Kumari (22). She tied her sister Shalini Kumari (18) to a tree and brutally assaulted her using a baton and iron rod until she died, police said.

Patna, June 24 (IANS) A girl in Bihar's Begusarai district allegedly killed her own sister, a police official said.

The incident took place in Ulaw village under Sighaul police station on Thursday morning.

Deepak Kumar, the SHO of Sighaul police station said: "Preeti has a tendency of frequently running away from home. She eloped with other youths in the past and later returned home."

"As the entire family is facing humiliation due to the act of Preeti, her sister Shalini had suggested that she avoid doing this and live a normal life. Shalini said the same thing on Thursday which led to a verbal duel between them. The situation reached a point that Preeti overpowered her, tied her to a tree and brutally assaulted her until death," the SHO said.

"The accused has confessed to the crime. Her mental state is said to be abnormal. We have booked her under relevant IPC sections," he said.

--IANS

ajk/skp/bg