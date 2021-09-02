Girl celebrates B'day near father's grave who died of Covid

Koppal (Karnataka), Sep 2 (IANS) A heart-breaking video of an eight-year-old girl celebrating her birthday along with her family members near the grave of her father has gone viral in Karnataka.

Spandana had lost her father Mahesh Konasagara to Covid last May. His body was buried in their agricultural field. Spandana, who shared a special bond with her father, wanted to celebrate her birthday on Monday at the place where her father rested.