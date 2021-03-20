Girl electrocuted in school in Bihar's Darbhanga, CM announces Rs 4 lakhs ex gratia

Darbhanga (Bihar) [India], March 20 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakhs for the family of the girl student who was electrocuted in Darbhanga, according to the Chief Minister's Office.



A girl student was electrocuted when she touched an iron gate of her classroom in Darbhanga on Friday.

Nine other students of the school were injured from electrocution as they tried to pull her away from the gate in which the current was flowing.

The Chief Minister also gave directions to provide free treatment to the injured. (ANI)

