Girl gang raped in Patna on pretext of Covid vax

The police said that Rocky and Montu convinced the victim about the Corona vaccine at a health center on Tuesday evening.

The accused were identified as Rocky and Mantu.They have been arrested and booked under 376D in the Malsalami police station.

Patna, April 28 (IANS) Two men in Patna allegedly gang raped a girl on the pretext of providing her coronavirus vaccine, an official said.

"Accordingly, they took her to a deserted house in Jamunapur area and started misbehaving with her. When the victim showed resistance and attempted to flee, they threshed her and managed to tie her legs and hand. They also stuffed a handkerchief in mouth and raped her one by one," said an investigating officer on condition of anonymity.

Following the incident, the accused fled from the spot.

"The victim managed to free herself and reached home. She narrated her ordeal before her family members who approached local police. As the accused were known to her, we raided their respective houses on Wednesday morning and arrested them. The accused lived in Jamunapur locality," the IO said.

"We have conducted medical examination of the victim which confirms rape. We are also verifying her age. If she is below 18 years old, we will add POCSO act as well," the officer added.

--IANS

ajk/in