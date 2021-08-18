Girl injured in acid attack in Bihar's Nalanda

Patna, Aug 18 (IANS) Three unidentified men threw acid on a girl in Bihar's Nalanda district on Wednesday.

The incident occurred in the market place near circuit house under Laheri police station. The victim is a native of Patna and had gone to Nalanada to meet her relatives.

According to the police, the girl went alone to the market. The attackers were already present there and as soon as she reached near the circuit house, one of the attackers threw a bottle of acid on her. After committing the crime, the attackers fled from the spot on a bike.