Girl pulled out dead from borewell in Haryana

Chandigarh, Nov 4 (IANS) A five-year-old girl who fell into a 50-foot borewell in Haryana's Karnal district was pulled out dead on Monday by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) after an 18-hour operation, police said.

The child named Shivani fell into the borewell at 3 p.m. on Sunday while playing near her house in Hari Singh Pura village in the Gharaunda block.

The family informed the district administration about the incident at around 9 p.m.

The child, who was lying upside down in the borewell, was taken to Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College in Karnal immediately after being rescued but was declared dead, an official said.

The borewell was adjacent to the victim's house and was lying uncovered for a couple of months. On Tuesday last, the dead body of a 2-year-old boy trapped in an abandoned borewell in Nadukattupatti village in Tamil Nadu's Tiruchirappalli district was taken out after over 80-hours of rescue efforts. Earlier this year, a two-year-old boy was pulled out dead from a 150-foot-deep abandoned borewell in Punjab's Sangrur district following six days of being trapped. vg/bc