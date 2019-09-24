Girl raped, filmed, blackmailed in Rajasthan; case filed

Virendra Sharma, SHO, Udhyog Nagar, Sikar, said on Tuesday, a first-year student lodged a complaint that she was raped by Suresh alias Asif. The accused had dragged her to his car, drugged her and took her to a hotel when she became unconscious. There, according to her, she was raped by him and his friends many times.

After some time, he started blackmailing her by showing the video of the crime, she mentioned in her complaint.

According to the victim, the accused met her and introduced himself as Suresh and sought to be a friend. But very soon she came to know that his name was Asif and she stopped meeting him.

On July 27, she was on her way to college when the accused invited her for a ride in a Bolero car. He was accompanied by a woman and man. When she refused, they dragged her in, drove to a hotel and committed the crime. After being tormented by the accused, the girl got the case registered. The victim claimed to have already paid the accused Rs 25,000 after being called by the woman. The money was also collected by the woman. The police have started investigation and operation to trace the accused and his friends, including the woman.