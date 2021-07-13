Girl resists molestation bid, youth slashes her face with knife

Ballia (UP), July 13 (IANS) A 23-year-old man slashed the face of a 15-year-old girl with a knife when she resisted a molestation attempt by him.

The incident took place on Monday and the accused youth has now been arrested.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sanjay Yadav said on Tuesday that the youth had entered the victim's house on Monday evening and tried to molest her.