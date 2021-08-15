Girl stabbed to death after rejecting advances in Andhra's Guntur

Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], August 15 (ANI): A girl was allegedly stabbed to death in broad daylight in Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh on Sunday.



As per the local police, the girl was a B-Tech third-year student in a private engineering college in Guntur. "This morning, she was out on a road when an individual asked her to get on his bike. She refused his offer. Following this rejection, that youth stabbed her and fled from the site. Locals in the vicinity informed her family. She was taken to Government General Hospital Guntur where the doctors declared her brought dead," police said.

Reportedly, the victim belonged to the Dalit community.

The murder on Independence Day became a sensation. State Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha visited the hospital and consoled the family members of the victim. She expressed shock and grief over the murder.

The State Home Minister told reporters, "The police have collected some evidence. They are searching for the murderer. He will be given stringent punishment. Reportedly the accused had quarrelled with her before killing her. Nobody has any right to kill any woman. If there are any issues, they should be resolved via talks. But killing anyone is not accepted. Laws are very tough and stringent. Despite them, some behave like psychos. The police are holding an inquiry into the matter. CM Jagan Mohan Reddy also expressed deep shock over the incident."

State Women's Commission Chairperson Vasireddy Padma also saw the girl's body at GGH.

She told reporters, "The girl was brutally stabbed. She died before she was brought to the hospital. When somebody gave information, her sister took her to the hospital. But doctors declared the victim dead upon arrival. I spoke to the police superintendent now. We are in deep shock. The SP said that inquiry is initiated. Her call data records are being verified. The criminal should be given stringent punishment. Women's commission will see that the government will take strong action on the culprit."

Opposition TDP leader Nakka Anand Babu also visited the hospital. He said the law and order situation has collapsed in the state. "A dalit girl student is brutally murdered in broad day light. It is very painful. I met the family of the victim. Her parents do manual work and their two daughters are pursuing studies at Guntur. The government should act on this, catch the culprit soon and give severe punishment ot the accused." (ANI)

