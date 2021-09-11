Girl students go on rampage after being asked to wear burqa in Bihar

The students pelted stones on the gate of the hostel. They alleged that the superintendent is trying to implement Taliban Sharia law in the hostel.

Patna, Sep 11 (IANS) Female students belonging to a minority community and residing in a girls hostel in Bhagalpur went on the rampage on Saturday afternoon after the hostel superintendent directed them to wear a burqa inside the campus.

"Every time we wear trousers, the superintendent abuses students. She also gives wrong information to our parents saying that we talk to boys," said Daraksha Anwar, a student.

"It is not easy to wear a burqa in hot and humid conditions during summer season in Bihar, hence, we sometimes wear trousers and T-shirts inside the campus. Whenever she saw any student in trousers or talking to female students who are having scooty, she went berserk," said Neda Fatima, a research scholar.

The circle officer of Nath Nagar, Smita Jha along with a police team reached the girls hostel after the incident was reported and sorted out the matter.

The hostel superintendent denied the charges levelled against her by the students. The matter has also reached the district education officer.

"We have taken the statements of the students and the superintendent. The investigation is currently underway. We will submit the probe report to the district education officer soon," Jha said.

--IANS

ajk/skp/bg