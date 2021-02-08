Give chance to Agri reforms, MSP to stay: Modi to farmers

New Delhi, Feb 8 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi while replying to the discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address, said that the MSP will continue and so will the monthly ration scheme to 80 crore people. Appealing to the agitating farmers to end their protest, Modi said talks should be held to resolve the issue.

Modi said, "The agri-reforms should be given a chance and MSP was very much there and will continue in the future and I in the House also say that the ration scheme to 80 crore will continue."

He said that the objections in the House on the farm laws were procedural and even the opposition accepts that the country needs agri reforms. He quoted former Prime Minister Charan Singh and Manmohan Singh on this: "Manmohan Singh ji is here, I would read out his quote for those taking a u-turn on the farm laws and will perhaps agree with him. 'There are other rigidities because of the marketing regime set up in the 1930s which prevent our farmers from selling their produce where they get the highest rate of return'. This is what honourable Manmohan Singhji said."

The Prime Minister said the number of farmers of less than one hectare has risen by 68 per cent and Rs 90,000 crore claim has been disbursed under the crop insurance scheme and Rs 1.15 lakh crore have been given through the Kisan Samman Nidhi.

The Prime MInister said,"It is our intention to remove all those drawbacks which come in the way of India realising its vast potential at becoming one large common market."

He also said that during the Covid pandemic, India has emerged as a 'pharmacy hub'. Covid was an unknown enemy and it was impending to save people and the country, and the country has done that. The credit for this goes to the country and not to any government or individual. The people should not joke about the public who lit the lamp in the hope of defeating Covid. The corona warriors have given us a sense of pride. The biggest vaccine drive in the world is now underway in the country."

The Covid-19 pandemic period has added new strength to our federal structure and the spirit of cooperative federalism. He said, "India has seen days when there was a large threat of polio and smallpox. From those days, we are now here when our nation is making vaccines for the world. This has increased our self-confidence."

He, however, attacked the Congress and Trinamool Congress. "I was listening to Derek ji, he had chosen good words -- Freedom of Speech, Intimidation. When I was listening to him, I was wondering if he is talking about Bengal or the country."

While attacking Congress MP Partap Singh Bajwa, Modi said, "Why he did not mention the Emergency and 1984 in his address."

The Prime Minister said that India is the mother of democracy ,"Our democracy is not a western institution. It is a human institution as India's history is filled with examples of democratic institutions. We find mention of 81 republics in ancient India. Today, it is essential to warn citizens about the attacks on India's nationalism, and the country's nationalism is neither narrow nor aggressive. This is inspired by the values of 'Satyam Shivam Sundaram'." He also quoted Subash Chandra Bose on it.

