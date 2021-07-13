Give importance to own cadre over newcomers: West Bengal BJP

It is learnt that a major reshuffle in the West Bengal BJP will take place in the coming days and has already started at the ground level after the assembly polls. Veteran BJP cadres feel that giving too much importance to newcomers will demoralise the workers who have spent their lives in building up the party in West Bengal.

At a meeting with Nadda on Monday, West Bengal BJP chief Ghosh explained in detail about the prevailing political situation in the state and organisational affairs. Ghosh told IANS that he apprised Nadda ji about the current situation in the party and the political atmosphere in the states.

"I explained to Nadda ji about matters related to the party in West Bengal. Conveyed sentiments of party cadre in state to the BJP chief. Most matters like indiscipline and differences are in the knowledge of the Central leadership," Ghosh said.

He confirmed that an organisational rejig will take place and the first phase has already started. "It has been decided to restructure the state organisation after the assembly polls and it has started. It is the feeling that those who worked hard over the years to build the party should be given responsibility in place of those who joined recently. This is a general feeling that old hard working workers must be rewarded over newcomers and I have conveyed it to the leadership," Ghosh said.

Nadda and Ghosh also spoke about leaders who are not toeing the party line. "Some people are talking against the party or policy and it sends the wrong signal among the workers. Talking about internal matters outside the party platform is considered indiscipline and needs action," the West Bengal BJP chief said.

After the West Bengal Assembly poll results, voices of dissent have become louder within the saffron camp in the state. BJP national vice president Mukul Roy and his son left the party and rejoined the TMC. Many leaders like Soumitra Khan, Rajib Banerjee and even former Union minister Babul Supriyo have spoken against the party's decisions, which has not gone down well with the party's central leadership. When asked about disciplinary action against erring leaders, Ghosh said, "Central leadership is aware of all the acts of indiscipline in the West Bengal unit and will take action accordingly."

--IANS

ssb/bg