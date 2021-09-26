'Give wings to your dreams', IAF air show in Srinagar on Sunday

Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha will flag off the show while IAF skydiving team Akash Ganga, Suryakiran Aerobatic and Display Teams will be performing.

'Give wings to your dreams', the theme of Sunday's air show is to motivate youth to join the Air Force and to promote tourism in the region.

Srinagar, Sep 26 (IANS) After 14 years, the Indian Air Force (IAF) will hold an air show on Sunday over the Dal Lake in Srinagar city.

"We want to give a feel to the youth about the working of the Air Force.

"The youth who will witness the show will be familiarised with the new technological advancements achieved and incorporated by the IAF in the past few years.

"Stalls will be established at Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) where youth will be informed about the achievements of the Air Force, employment opportunities in the IAF, recruitment rules and eligibility criteria.

"The event would also consist of a photo exhibition depicting the history of the IAF," said an official of the IAF.

The air show is being held to commemorate 75 years of Independence.

"The event will have an aerial display by @Suryakiran_IAF amongst other IAF ac and performances by #AkashGanga Skydiving team & the #AFBanda, IAF said in a tweet.

The rehearsal exercise was carried out around Dal Lake by fighter aircrafts in intervals on Saturday. Extensive preparations were underway at SKICC where scores of people were expected to witness the show.

--IANS

sq/dpb