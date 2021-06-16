Give your wardrobe a summer makeover

As the nation gradually unlocks, one can shop to their heart's content and tick everything off their fashion and beauty wish list. The sale offers deals across 1,000+ top fashion brands and 40k+ styles from top brands like Levi's, Biba, Vero Moda, Hopscotch, Fastrack and Adidas, among others, along with greater savings on beauty and luxury beauty from brands such as Lakme, Forest Essentials, Maybelline, Kama Ayurveda, Paco Rabanne and many more!

Here are our top fashion and beauty recommendations:

Women

Boho-tastic Floral Dresses: Liven up your wardrobe with floral nomadic printed dresses to instantly elevate your boho chic quotient. Push your limits with easy-going prints and styles and try out the trendiest selections of the season. Available at up to 70 per cent off.

A-Line Sleeveless Kurtas: To look stylish and professional at the same time, opt for A-line sleeveless kurtas. Pair them with leggings, palazzo pants, dhoti pants or even cigarette pants to give them an edge.

Low Block Heels: Comfortable yet stylish, low block heels go well with any attire and are suitable for any occasion. Opt for either striped, floral or monotone designs to match your outfit.

Embellished Sling Bags: Crossbody embellished bags are classy, sophisticated and a beautiful addition to your attire. Sport a chic nude-coloured bag or go all out with a multi-coloured and glittery sling bag. This might be the most convenient yet stylish bag you'll own this season. Available at up to 60 per cent off.

Elegant Rice-pearl Jewellery: If you're looking to dress up your outfit, there is nothing like rice pearl jewellery. This delicate jewellery ends up making quiet a statement. You can opt for traditional white and gold or unique designs and colours depending on your mood and outfit. Available at up to 70 per cent off.

Night Repair Skin Treatments: Bedtime skincare routines are vital to help repair and protect the skin overnight. A good cleanser, toner, serum and moisturizer is all you need for a radiant glow.

Soothing Hair Oils: Infused with the goodness of argan, tea tree, peppermint, lavender, hydrating jojoba and rosemary, among others, these oils are calming and help de-stress and soothe your scalp leaving you with voluminous and frizz-free hair.

Men

Solid-Coloured Bermudas: Comfortable and functional is the very definition of Bermudas. A bright pair of Bermuda shorts will energize your entire outfit and add the adventure to your day.

Sporty Muscle Tees: For an edgy look, style your muscle tee with denims and black boots. You can also go for a head-to-toe monotone style for a casual look. Available at up to 60 per cent off.

Sleek Fitness Trackers: A wearable fitness tracker gently prods you to work towards your end goal and help you keep an eye on your vitals guiding you to achieve a healthier mind and body.

All Weather Neutral Clogs: A pair of neutral clogs gives a playful makeover to your outfit besides being durable and suitable for all weather conditions. Available at up to 60 per cent off.

Anti-acne Essentials: Cleansers, facial oils, serums, toners or mists and moisturizers, packed with the miraculous properties of Vitamin C, green tea, apple cider, aloe, niacinamide, salicylic acid and more, are extremely beneficial in fighting acne, leaving your skin spot and blemish free.

Hair Masks: For softer, hydrated and less frizzy hair, it is very important to use a mask regularly. Choose one that has organic and natural ingredients and is sulphate and silicon free for healthy and nourished strands.

Kids

Frilly Frocks: Available in different patterns and styles, frilly frocks add the right amount of flounce to your kid's outfit. You can choose from tutu designs, floral bodice, floral ruffles, colorful mesh and more.

Printed Sets: Choose matching sets from a range of quirky prints, graphics, nautical prints and more for your little one. Whether they're attending online activities or playing indoors, these sets are ideal.

Themed Wristwatches: Surprise your littles ones with a wristwatch with their favourite designs, themes, superheroes, etc. on it. These can be the ultimate style statement for your kids.

Colour Block Sneakers: Add a pop of colour to your child's overall attire by opting for colour block lace up sneakers. They are comfortable, easy to wear and suitable for any occasion.

Prime members can make the most of this sale and avail exciting deals with 24 hrs of Prime Early Access (PEA) beginning from June 18, 2021 at midnight 12 a.m. During the sale, customers can also avail additional instant discount using SBI Credit Cards and Credit EMI.

(IANSlife Features can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)

--IANS

tb/

