Giving free water with a cap will reduce wastage: Goa CM

Panaji, Aug 16 (IANS) Giving free tap water with a capped limit will actually encourage people to save water, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Monday, backing up his government's announcement to provide free drinking water up to 16,000 litres every month from September 1.

"We give people what they want. Water is a necessity for the people. (We are giving) 16,000 litres of water per month for free. Two things will happen after this. People will get free water and people will not waste water. They will try to stay in the 16,000 bracket," Sawant said, explaining the major announcement by the state government, which comes ahead of the Assembly polls scheduled next year.