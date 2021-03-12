GK Vasan unhappy over less seat share in AIADMK front

Chennai, March 12 (IANS) The Tamil Manila Congress (TMC) is upset over the AIADMK providing it only six seats while the party had requested for 12 seats.

Vasan while speaking to IANS said, "Yes, we are unhappy. TMC is a political party with a legacy and we have asked for 12 seats, unfortunately we got only 6. However, we will contest in the "Two Leaf" symbol of AIADMK in these 6 seats but we have lodged our protest."

The TMC will be contesting on the "Two Leaf" symbol of AIADMK as the party was not able to get the "Cycle" symbol which it had sought for.

The party will be contesting from Lalgudi, Thiru Vi, Ka Nagar (Reserved), Erode East, Pattukottai, Thoothukudi and Killiyur seats.

Vasan has been consistently stating that the party would contest on the 'Cycle' Symbol but the symbol is now sub judice as some one has filed a case in using this symbol.

Vasan said that the symbol is used by Mulayam Singh Yadav in Uttar Pradesh and Chandrababu Naidu in Andhra Pradesh, and that there was no reason for the symbol not to be allotted to his party.

The TMC President said, "While we have lodged a protest against the AIADMK reducing the number of seats to us, we will strive for the victory of the front candidates. The AIADMK has been working extremely well for the people of the state and hence the front will win the April 6 elections with a good majority."

--IANS

aal/dpb