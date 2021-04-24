Glacier burst reported in Uttarakhand's Niti Valley, confirms CM; alert issued

Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India], April 24 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat has informed that a glacier burst incident has taken place in Sumna, Neeti Valley near the India-China border in Chamoli district.



"A glacier burst has been reported in Sumna, Niti Valley. I have released an alert in this regard. I am in constant touch with the district administration and BRO," Rawat said in a tweet in Hindi on Friday night.

"The district administration has been instructed to get complete information about the incident. In NTPC and other projects, orders have been given to stop work at night so that no untoward incident occurs," he added.

The Uttarakhand Chief Minister further said Union Home Minister Amit Shah has taken immediate notice of the information of the glacier burst and has assured full help to the state government, besides instructing the ITBP to be vigilant.

"I express my heartfelt gratitude to the Home Minister Amit Shah on behalf of my people for his readiness and sensitivity," he added.

In February, a glacier burst incident had taken place at Joshimath in Chamoli district, leading to a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river and causing large-scale devastation. Over 50 bodies were recovered and hundreds were declared missing. (ANI)

