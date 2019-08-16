Glad Kashmiri boys didn't come out in protest, says Abdullah's granddaughter

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 16 (ANI): Alia Abdullah, the eldest granddaughter of Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) founder Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah, on Friday expressed happiness that Kashmiri boys did not come out in the Valley after Centre's abrogation of Article 370.

Speaking to ANI in the backdrop of the Centre revoking the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcating the region into two Union Territories, Alia said, "I am extremely happy that Kashmiri boys have not come out. There is a legal route available and everyone needs to be calm. I hope that even when everything opens people remain calm and peaceful."

She, however, expressed concerns over the restrictions imposed in the region and said, "My grievance is that we are under lockdown and we are not even being allowed to meet our family members who are apolitical."Alia, who is the daughter of former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Ghulam Mohammad Shah, also alleged that another former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq was under house arrest and said, "Farooq, despite being a Member of Parliament is under house arrest. It was a lie that he is not arrested. It has been 12 days now and the government should give relaxation. I believe India is a democracy and you need to have a debate with people. There should not be restrictions on us."She also refuted the administration's concerns of politicians inciting people for violence and said, "Just a day before lockdown everyone asked people to stay peaceful through Gupkar declaration. This is a democracy and (the government should) prove it to us that it is a democracy."Outlining the constitutional right to speak, she also asserted that the government should not expect politicians of the valley to speak their language and must respect their views. (ANI)