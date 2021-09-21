Glance's active user base reaches 150 mn in India in Q2

According to market research firm Counterpoint, with 151 million active users, Glance grew 8 per cent Quarter-on-Quarter (QoQ) in the second quarter.

New Delhi, Sep 21 (IANS) Lockscreen platform Glance, owned by the InMobi Group, has achieved the milestone of 150 million active users in India in the second quarter, a report said on Tuesday.

"India is a mobile-first country, with over 90 per cent of the internet users accessing it from a smartphone. As the overall smartphone market is maturing and consolidating, with top OEMs capturing most of the market, it is also a challenge to maintain hardware differentiation when the form factors remain similar," Arushi Chawla, Research Analyst, said in a statement.

"In such a scenario, the long-term value creation will depend more on delivering differentiation through over-the-top (OTT) services. Therefore, Glance, with its presence in more than half of the current user base of the top four smartphone brands in India (Q2 2021), holds a vital role," Chawla added.

One in every four Indian smartphone user is now active on the Glance platform, which offers an interactive lockscreen experience to Android smartphone users, as per the report.

Glance, coming as a pre-installed lockscreen application, provides frictionless on-boarding to new smartphone users. Besides, it continues to devise engaging ways to create stickiness to its platform.

According to the market research firm, Glance continues to have a robust presence in the sub-$250 price band, which forms about 80 per cent of its active user base.

Further, more than one-tenth of the 5G smartphone installed base is equipped with the Glance platform, thus making it a future-ready test pad for the next phase of content innovation.

