Gland Pharma inks deal with RDIF for 252mn doses of Sputnik V vaccine

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 16 (ANI): Gland Pharma Ltd on Tuesday said that it has entered into an agreement with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) for the supply of 252 million doses of Sputnik V (Russian made) vaccine against COVID-19.



"Gland Pharma will be leveraging its manufacturing capabilities for the production of Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine. The agreement will see Gland Pharma utilising its Drug Substance and Drug Product facilities at its sites in Hyderabad," the statement published by the Bombay Stock Exchange said, as quoted by Sputnik.

The production is expected to commence from the third quarter of 2021 for estimated delivery starting from the fourth quarter of 2021, the statement said.

Following the successful technology transfer, Gland Pharma will begin aseptic drug manufacturing and vial filling, the statement added.

The RDIF and Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd had previously agreed on clinical trials of the vaccine. (ANI)

