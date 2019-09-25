Glitch in Delhi Metro's Yellow Line affects services

The glitch was detected in the signals at the Huda City Centre metro station around 9.45 a.m. The engineers of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) fixed the problem in 45 minutes, an official said.

"Metro services were, however, normal in the other major portions of the Yellow Line between Qutub Minar and Samaypur Badli during those 45 minutes," a DMRC spokesperson said.

The office-goers, however, faced a tough time due to the disruption in services. Most of the stranded commuters had to opt for other modes of transportation to reach their destinations.