Global Covid-19 caseload tops 116 mn

In its latest update on Saturday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 116,030,165 and 2,578,988, respectively.

Washington, March 6 (IANS) The total number of global Covid-19 cases has topped 116 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 2.57 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 28,889,879 and 522,752, respectively, according to the CSSE.

India comes in second place in terms of cases at 11,173,761.

The other countries with more than a million confirmed coronavirus cases are Brazil (10,869,227), Russia (4,252,876), the UK (4,219,788), France (3,918,397), Spain (3,149,012), Italy (3,023,129), Turkey (2,757,460), Germany (2,493,887), Colombia (2,269,582), Argentina (2,141,854), Mexico (2,112,508), Poland (1,766,490), Iran (1,673,470), South Africa (1,518,979), Ukraine (1,433,200), Indonesia (1,368,069), Peru (1,349,847), Czech Republic (1,299,002) and The Netherlands (1,125,299), the CSSE figures showed.

Brazil currently accounts for the second highest number of Covid-19 fatalities at 262,770, followed by Mexico (188,866) on the third place and India (157,548) on the fourth.

Meanwhile, the nations with a death toll above 50,000 are the UK (124,495), Italy (99,271), France (88,412), Russia (86,821), Germany (71,693), Spain (71,138), Iran (60,512), Colombia (60,300), Argentina (52,784) and South Africa (50,566).

--IANS

ksk/