Global Covid-19 caseload tops 136.4mn

Washington, April 13 (IANS) The overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 136.4 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 2.94 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 31,267,311 and 562,521, respectively, according to the CSSE.

India follows in the second place with 13,527,717 cases.

The other countries with more than two million confirmed coronavirus cases are Brazil (13,517,808), France (5,128,140), Russia (4,597,400), the UK (4,388,296), Turkey (3,903,573), Italy (3,779,594), Spain (3,370,256), Germany (3,024,604), Poland (2,586,647), Colombia (2,552,937), Argentina (2,551,999), Mexico (2,281,840) and Iran (2,093,452), the CSSE figures showed.

In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 354,617 fatalities.

Nations with a death toll of over 50,000 are Mexico (209,702), India (170,179), the UK (127,346), Italy (114,612), Russia (101,552), France (99,294), Germany (78,572), Spain (76,525), Colombia (66,156), Iran (64,764), Poland (58,481), Argentina (57,957), Peru (55,230) and South Africa (55,230).

