Global Covid-19 caseload tops 171mn

In its latest update on Wednesday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 171,034,625 and 3,557,281, respectively.

Washington, June 2 (IANS) The overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 171 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 3.55 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 33,287,110 and 595,207, respectively, according to the CSSE.

In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 28,175,044 cases.

The other worst countries with over 3 million cases are Brazil (16,624,480), France (5,738,641), Turkey (5,256,516), Russia (5,022,881), the UK (4,506,333), Italy (4,220,304), Argentina (3,817,139), Germany (3,692,908), Spain (3,682,778) and Colombia (3,432,422), the CSSE figures showed.

In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 465,199 fatalities.

Nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are India (331,895), Mexico (223,568), the UK (128,045), Italy (126,221), Russia (119,830) and France (109,824).

