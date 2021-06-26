Global Covid-19 caseload tops 180mn

In its latest update on Saturday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 180,346,611 and 3,907,269, respectively.

Washington, June 26 (IANS) The overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 180 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 3.90 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 33,603,077 and 603,526, respectively, according to the CSSE.

In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 30,134,445 cases.

The other worst countries with over 3 million cases are Brazil (18,322,760), France (5,828,266), Turkey (5,398,878), Russia (5,346,005), the UK (4,716,065), Argentina (4,374,587), Italy (4,256,451), Colombia (4,374,587), Spain (3,782,463), Germany (3,733,665) and Iran (3,150,949), the CSSE figures showed.

In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 511,142 fatalities.

Nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are India (393,310), Mexico (232,346), Peru (191,073), Russia (129,869), the UK (128,330), Italy (127,418), France (111,101) and Colombia (103,321).

