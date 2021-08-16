Global Covid-19 caseload tops 207 mn

In its latest update on Monday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload, death toll and vaccination tally stood at 207,137,460, 4,361,399 and 4,582,658,758, respectively.

Washington, Aug 16 (IANS) The global coronavirus caseload has topped 207 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 4.36 million and vaccinations soared to over 4.58 billion, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 36,669,696 and 621,605, respectively, according to the CSSE.

In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 32,192,576 cases.

The other worst countries with over 3 million cases are Brazil (20,364,099), Russia (6,511,431), France (6,471,262), the UK (6,297,157), Turkey (6,078,623), Argentina (5,084,635), Colombia (4,867,761), Spain (4,693,540), Italy (4,440,669), Iran (4,425,821), Indonesia (3,854,354), Germany (3,828,278) and Mexico (3,091,971), the CSSE figures showed.

In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 569,058 fatalities.

Nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are India (431,225), Mexico (248,167), Peru (197,340), Russia (167,595), the UK (131,269), Italy (128,432), Colombia (123,459), Indonesia (117,588), France (112,705) and Argentina (109,041).

