Global Covid-19 caseload tops 228.4

Washington, Sep 20 (IANS) The global coronavirus caseload has topped 228.4 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 4.69 million and vaccinations soared to over 5.90 billion, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 42,087,282 and 673,763, respectively, according to the CSSE.

In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 33,448,163 cases.

The other worst countries with over 3 million cases are Brazil (21,239,783), the UK (7,464,791), Russia (7,170,069), France (7,043,875), Turkey (6,847,229), Iran (5,424,835), Argentina (5,239,232), Colombia (4,941,064), Spain (4,929,546), Italy (4,636,111), Indonesia (4,190,763), Germany (4,149,832) and Mexico (3,564,694), the CSSE figures showed.

Nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are Brazil (590,752), India (444,838), Mexico (271,303), Peru (199,069), Russia (194,671), Indonesia (140,468), the UK (135,539), Italy (130,310), Colombia (125,895), Iran (117,182), France (116,696) and Argentina (114,428).

