Global COVID-19 cases declining for sixth consecutive week: WHO

Geneva [Switzerland], February 24 (ANI): Global coronavirus cases fell by 11 per cent in the week leading up to February 21, marking the sixth consecutive week of declining cases, the World Health Organisation said on Tuesday.



According to CNN, the global health body reported 2.4 million new cases and 66,000 new deaths that week, a 20 per cent drop in deaths from the week before.

The total cases now stand at 110.7 million and more than 2.4 million deaths since the coronavirus pandemic began, according to the figures provided by the global health body.

The United States is currently reporting the highest number of new cases, followed by Brazil, France, Russia and India. The WHO noted that while many countries are reporting a decline in overall coronavirus cases, reports of COVID-19 variants are increasing.

The WHO said the B.1.1.7 variant first detected in the United Kingdom has now been found in 101 countries, while the B.1.351 variant first detected in South Africa has now been found in 51 countries, CNN reported.

The less prevalent B.1.1.28.1 variant -- first identified in Brazil and Japan -- has now been found in 29 countries. (ANI)

