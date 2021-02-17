Global jurists judge Stetson Environmental Moot Court Competition

New Delhi, Feb 17 (IANS) Jindal Global Law School successfully hosted the Surana and Surana India National Rounds of the 25th Stetson International Environmental Moot Court Competition where National Law University, Delhi was declared the winner of the Competition at the valedictory ceremony. ILS Law College, Pune and Symbiosis Law School, Pune were adjudged the first and second runners up, respectively. All these teams will be advancing to the International Rounds of the Moot.

The Surana and Surana India National Rounds of the 25th Stetson International Environmental Moot Court Competition was successfully organized by Jindal Global Law School (JGLS) in association with Surana & Surana International Attorneys in the virtual mode from 12th to 14th February 2021. The Stetson Moot, which is one the world's largest moot court competition dedicated exclusively to environmental issues, witnessed the participation of 24 team from all over India. The moot problem for this year's competition was on the theme, "Protection of Bats and International Trade Measures".

The competition was judged by eminent panels comprising of environmental policymakers, practitioners and academicians. The Final Round of the Competition was argued before the distinguished panel comprising of Her Excellency Ms. Margaret Joan Beazley AC, QC, Governor of New South Wales; Mr. Justice Michael D. Wilson, Judge, Supreme Court of Hawaii; Ambassador Prof. Gudmundur Eiriksson, Professor, Jindal Global Law School; Prof. Bharat H. Desai, Professor and Jawaharlal Nehru University Chair in International Environmental Law, Jawaharlal Nehru University; and Prof. Charu Sharma, Professor, Jindal Global Law School.

Speaking in the Valedictory Ceremony, Prof. (Dr.) C. Raj Kumar, Vice Chancellor, O.P. Jindal Global University observed, "As universities are deeply committed to promote mooting and advocacy, through such opportunities they should also be able to motivate students to take up social causes. Stetson stands as a stark illustration of such a cause which is worth espousing by law schools. The overwhelming participation by law schools in the Stetson Moot indicates that we are in right direction."

Dr. Vinod Surana, CEO and Managing Partner, Surana & Surana International Attorneys pointed out, "Historically lawyers have provided leadership in every society, as they are the powerful thought leaders and influencers. Therefore, it is the duty of the lawyer to lead social, economic and policy revolutions to protect the environment and prevent pollution. The Stetson Moot is a means for law students to advance towards becoming such champions of environmental causes."

